Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 1.63% of Zedge worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ZDGE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

