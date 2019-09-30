Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $283.41 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Zcash has a market cap of $283.41 million and $165.06 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.67 or 0.00470159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Coinroom, GOPAX and Kraken. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00092154 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00041738 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000494 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 7,523,581 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitinka, Cryptopia, Kuna, Huobi, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bitlish, BitBay, Coinroom, CoinEx, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Allcoin, LocalTrade, Poloniex, Upbit, Ovis, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, WEX, Bittrex, Braziliex, Altcoin Trader, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex, YoBit, BiteBTC, Exmo, Cryptohub, Gate.io, C2CX, LBank, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, OKEx, Gemini, Tux Exchange, Coinrail, BigONE, Graviex, CEX.IO, Liquid, CoinExchange, Binance, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Kraken, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Coinut and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

