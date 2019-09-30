Zacks: STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given STRATA Skin Sciences an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSKN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSKN stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 70,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,893. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.