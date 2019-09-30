Zacks: STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given STRATA Skin Sciences an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSKN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
SSKN stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 70,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,893. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.
