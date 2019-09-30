Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DMPI opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.59). On average, equities research analysts forecast that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

