Zacks: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 205 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMAO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.96. 4,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,966. The stock has a market cap of $291.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $46.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.64 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 46,375.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

