Zacks: China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 193 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,772. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

