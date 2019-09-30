Zacks: Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce ($0.90) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 143.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 254.09%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

PBYI traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 218,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $164,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 66,234 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $7,716,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 47.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.