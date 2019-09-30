Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.91%.

In other news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,588,610.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,004,929.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,407,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,948,000 after acquiring an additional 676,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,268 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,308,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,572,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

