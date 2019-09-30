Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, First Analysis raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,274,974.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,171,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $65,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,036,654.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,654 shares of company stock worth $4,423,865. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. 88,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,801. The stock has a market cap of $673.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

