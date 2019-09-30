Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 169.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 77.80%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of INFI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,685. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

