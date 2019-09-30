Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.