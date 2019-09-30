Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to report $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $2.01. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.