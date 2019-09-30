Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Equities analysts expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to post $590,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $670,000.00. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full year sales of $6.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 406.97% and a negative return on equity of 155.55%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

TLC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.06. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

