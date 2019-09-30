Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Denbury Resources reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNR shares. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNR stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.16. 239,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140,130. The company has a market cap of $561.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

