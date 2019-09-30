Zacks: Analysts Set $12.67 Price Target for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 554,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $3,170,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,237,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,527,673 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHAP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 258,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Chaparral Energy has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $58.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 4.00.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

