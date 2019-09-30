Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will announce sales of $290,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $410,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $940,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,606,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 320,710 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,204,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 532,432 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 693,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,823. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

