Zacks: Analysts Expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

In other Envestnet news, insider William Crager sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,352.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $386,368.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,179 in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 915,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 912,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 21.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 766,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after purchasing an additional 133,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.01. 3,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. Envestnet has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.74.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.