Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.94. 2,040,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.41. Dollar General has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after buying an additional 1,550,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 816.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,405,000 after buying an additional 1,320,876 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19,589.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,506,000 after buying an additional 1,079,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,574,000 after buying an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,563.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,560,000 after buying an additional 779,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.