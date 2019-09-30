Zacks: Analysts Expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Acacia Communications reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%.

ACIA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.91 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 61,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $4,419,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,535. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 534.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 57.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth about $16,138,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. 1,142,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.77. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

