Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.26 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $10.63. 454,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

