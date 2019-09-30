YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213,789 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.75% of YY worth $32,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,874,000 after purchasing an additional 631,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in YY by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in YY by 80.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,977,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,103,000 after acquiring an additional 878,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in YY by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in YY by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,222,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,708,000 after acquiring an additional 192,077 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut YY from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Shares of YY stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 444,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,549. YY Inc has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that YY Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

