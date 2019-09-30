Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) received a $38.00 price objective from equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 682,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,628. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. Yelp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. Yelp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $116,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,745 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Yelp by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Yelp by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 202,356 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Yelp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,521 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,596 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

