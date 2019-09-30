XGOX Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One XGOX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $194,036.00 and $46.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002206 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00141591 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,177.18 or 0.99560615 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

