X-CASH (XCASH) One Day Volume Tops $4,826.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $4,826.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00088891 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 45,090,171,649 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.