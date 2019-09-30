Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $20.63 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.06, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $26,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 23,000 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $495,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 94,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,859 and have sold 3,357 shares valued at $70,822. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $301,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

