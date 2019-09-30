WorldCoin (WDC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded down 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. WorldCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,055.00 and $26.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WorldCoin has traded 77.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global . The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

