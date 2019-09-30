Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Short Interest Update

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,553,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,487,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,187,038 shares of company stock valued at $67,060,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $32,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $23,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 349,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 422.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,911 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Workiva stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,418. Workiva has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.