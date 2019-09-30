Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €230.00 ($267.44) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.73% from the stock’s previous close.

WDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €197.24 ($229.34).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of ETR WDI traded down €3.15 ($3.66) during trading on Monday, reaching €146.75 ($170.64). 846,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €147.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.45. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12-month high of €194.40 ($226.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.