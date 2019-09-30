William Blair Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

William Blair reissued their hold rating on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Carnival to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,811. Carnival has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

