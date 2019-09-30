William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,200. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $60.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,553,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $3,706,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 184,055 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

