West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,545 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 438,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 96,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.80. 3,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,672. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

