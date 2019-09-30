Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,269 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,269 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.63% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAOI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $3,908,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 283,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,458. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.