Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.19 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,426 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.62% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HAP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.13. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

