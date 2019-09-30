Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,532,000 after purchasing an additional 622,212 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 544,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 457,794 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 606,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 307,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,051,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. 277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,398. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $33.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

