Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of INTL Fcstone worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 4.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of INTL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.39. 2,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $815.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $231,759.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $170,719.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,391 shares of company stock valued at $454,199 over the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.