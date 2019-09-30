Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cerence in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CRNCV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 1,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258. Cerence has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Cerence Company Profile

Cerence Inc manufactures automotive cognitive assistance solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. Cerence Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nuance Communications, Inc

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.