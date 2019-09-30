Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV)

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cerence in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Cerence alerts:

CRNCV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 1,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258. Cerence has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Cerence Inc manufactures automotive cognitive assistance solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. Cerence Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nuance Communications, Inc

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.