Wedbush Begins Coverage on Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cerence in a research note on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 1,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258. Cerence has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Cerence Inc manufactures automotive cognitive assistance solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. Cerence Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nuance Communications, Inc

