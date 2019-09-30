Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.26 ($0.89) and last traded at A$1.25 ($0.89), approximately 155,979 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.24 ($0.88).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $452.81 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

About Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA)

Webster Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Agriculture and Horticulture. It produces annual row crops, including cotton, wheat, maize, walnuts, and almonds, as well as breeds livestock; and other crops, such as corn, cereals, and legumes. The company also exports its products in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

