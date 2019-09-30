Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Trading Down 17.7%

Wandisco PLC (OTCMKTS:WANSF)’s stock price fell 17.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.55, 1,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wandisco in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

