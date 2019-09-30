Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. 5,004,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,371,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average is $133.14. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $234.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

