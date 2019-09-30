Wagerr Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $2,661.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,702,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,322,937 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

