vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Up 6.2% After Insider Buying Activity

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55, 324,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 807,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Specifically, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,180,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -3.64.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

