Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given a $81.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Visteon (NYSE:VC) has been given a $81.00 target price by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $72.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Get Visteon alerts:

NYSE VC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 256,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. Visteon has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $96.06.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $228,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 57.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $7,298,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,535,000 after buying an additional 672,851 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.