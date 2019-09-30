Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 45.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average is $169.17. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

