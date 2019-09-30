Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Trading Up 17.9%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s stock price was up 17.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.76, approximately 131,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 53,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $330.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 4.04.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $141,201.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 140,315 shares of company stock worth $1,569,386 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,679 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

