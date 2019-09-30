VeriumReserve (VRM) Hits Market Cap of $180,122.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $180,122.00 and $561.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00676225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011095 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002203 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,373,280 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

