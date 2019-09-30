VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0383 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $11,400.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00141591 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000874 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,228.84 or 0.99401737 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001916 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,063,875 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

