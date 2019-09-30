Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ventas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.30. 62,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,536. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

