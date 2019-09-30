Vanguard Group Inc. Has $313.57 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avalara worth $313,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,934,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 90.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,692,000 after acquiring an additional 521,698 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.37.

Avalara stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,195. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $179,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,047 shares of company stock worth $77,111,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

