USDQ Price Tops $1.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $71,193.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00076576 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00399046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008639 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001364 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,505,910 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.